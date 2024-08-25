Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 319,985 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,851,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319,985 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $61,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after acquiring an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,922,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,397,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735,369. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

