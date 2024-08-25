Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 34,523 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34,523 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $145,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.32. The stock had a trading volume of 81,303,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,612,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

