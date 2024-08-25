Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $565.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.65. The company has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.