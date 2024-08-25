Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,297 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5,293.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,620,000 after purchasing an additional 473,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,398. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $6.05 on Friday, reaching $348.41. 2,183,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,098. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $170.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

