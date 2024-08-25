Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 8,353 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after buying an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 242,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:WY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

