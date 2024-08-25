Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $92.71 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $92,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000.

IVW traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. 1,269,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,254. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

