Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 674,123,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,666,339,273.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,317,781 shares of company stock valued at $408,231,443. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.58. 2,481,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $199.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

