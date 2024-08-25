Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $401,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.43. The stock had a trading volume of 407,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,801. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $186.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.