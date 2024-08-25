Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998,773 shares during the period. Nepc LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,725 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,982 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,720,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 966,173 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 876,860 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. 2,199,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,032. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $62.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

