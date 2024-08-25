Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Decreased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,175. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.