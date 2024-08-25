Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 181,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 987,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 529,177 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 201,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

