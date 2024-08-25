Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 9.8 %

Canadian Solar stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 4,196,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $891.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Glj Research raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

