Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.09

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.09 and traded as high as C$15.26. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.26, with a volume of 4,360 shares changing hands.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.97.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

About Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

