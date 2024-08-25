Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TruBridge from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08. TruBridge has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $578,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,624,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,967.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 139,140 shares of company stock worth $1,413,394 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

