Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 2,390 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFQY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFQY traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,736 shares. The company has a market cap of $347.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.99.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

