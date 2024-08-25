Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $174.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,000,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,785. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $174.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average of $165.22. The company has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

