Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 258 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.97. 1,350,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,454. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

