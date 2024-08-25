Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $555.01. 870,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,855. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.16 and its 200-day moving average is $469.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

