Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $10.40 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 618,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,546. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $111.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

