Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,723,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,138,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after purchasing an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,439. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $170.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.48.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

