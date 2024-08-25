Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.82. 392,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,288. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

