Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EQAL traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,983. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.