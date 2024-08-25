Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 343 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.18. 865,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,916. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

