Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

CGCP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,596. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

