Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$45.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

CPX opened at C$44.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$44.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.97.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1359012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

