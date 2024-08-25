Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 2,383 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.00. 36,004,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,708,035. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.08. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

