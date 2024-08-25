Cardano (ADA) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and approximately $292.39 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.27 or 0.04310624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00041422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,157,110,715 coins and its circulating supply is 35,953,795,429 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

