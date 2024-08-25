Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Up 2.1 %
CRLFF stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.
About Cardinal Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.