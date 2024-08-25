Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

CRLFF stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.