Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

CRLFF stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

