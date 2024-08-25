CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.56 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $18,579.35 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,973.33 or 1.00013929 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008209 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007144 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.11717206 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $19,612.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.