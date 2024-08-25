Catalina Capital Group LLC Invests $255,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 41.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.5% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 45,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,378. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $11.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

