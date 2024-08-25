Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2,253.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 353,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 22,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 477,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 331,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 230,549 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. 92,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

