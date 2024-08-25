Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.95.
Simon Property Group Stock Performance
Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.72. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $166.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group
In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
