Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 51,100 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of UMB Financial worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $128,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Tamara Peterman acquired 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,440.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $704,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,904 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,425.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,846 shares of company stock worth $2,785,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

UMB Financial Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.08. 444,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.80. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $105.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

