Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Colliers International Group worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after buying an additional 228,824 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 657,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,163,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 561,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 67,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.40. The stock had a trading volume of 117,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

