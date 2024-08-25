Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 470,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,483. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.