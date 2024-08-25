Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LPLA traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.82. 844,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.30.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

