Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Stephens downgraded NBT Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 5.7 %

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,243. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

