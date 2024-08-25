Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,328 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 370,150 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,269 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LPX traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. 528,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,196. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

