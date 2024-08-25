Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 119,650 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Materion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Materion by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 442,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 201,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,369,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $5,944,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth $3,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of MTRN traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.06. 85,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,619. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.63. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

