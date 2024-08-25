Charles K. Cohn Buys 2,170,291 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 2,170,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235,399.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,025,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,646.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nerdy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk lowered Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

