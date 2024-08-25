Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSH.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

CSH.UN stock opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.77. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.82%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

