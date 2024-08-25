Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

Chevron stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.65. 3,273,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,988. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $272.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

