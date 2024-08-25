China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.89

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $10.76. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 277,998 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

