Citigroup Boosts Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target to $11.00

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc raised its stake in Amcor by 2,741.7% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $155,438,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,669,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 356.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

