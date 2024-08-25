Civic (CVC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.75 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $100.40 million and $6.75 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a decentralized identity system offering secure, blockchain-based identity verification. Users create and store their virtual identity on their devices. After verification by platform validators, this identity is stored on the blockchain, accessible to service providers with the user’s permission. Service providers use the Ethereum-based $CVC token to pay for this data, benefiting both the validator and the identity owner.Civic was initiated in 2015 by Vinny Lingham, CEO, and Jonathan Smith, CTO. Lingham, a recognized figure in crypto, champions online security and privacy.This Ethereum token facilitates identity verification, rewards users, and provides access to Civic platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

