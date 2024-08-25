Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $11.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $847.37. 1,067,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $955.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $946.08. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

