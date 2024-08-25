Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,784 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,784 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. 4,314,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,167,934. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

