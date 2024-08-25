Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 6,240 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 2.07% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 593.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,976 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 227.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 80,579 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000.

Shares of FICS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,993. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

