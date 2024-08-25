Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.96. 4,405,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,573. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.