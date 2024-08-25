Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSO. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $206,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $88.82.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.